Gealon seeks to enforce ‘speed limiter’ law

CEBU City Councilor Rey Gealon has called for the stricter enforcement of speed limits in roads across the city.

In a privilege speech during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, Gealon emphasized the local government’s role in implementing national traffic regulations as well as City Ordinance 801, which classifies city roads in setting appropriate speed limits.

Gealon, chairman of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), urged the Office of the Mayor to acquire speed guns to be used in avenues or other long road stretches such as the South Road Properties (SRP).

He also asked traffic authorities to conduct road-worthiness checkpoints and for the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to launch a massive information, education, and communication campaign regarding the full implementation of the law on speed limits.

Reducing road accidents

Gealon said the implementation of the law on speed limits is long due and it will reduce road accidents.

Gealon recalled a road accident that happened at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway on May 4, 2024 involving a van that flipped several times. The incident claimed the lives of two persons while 21 others were injured.

The van was reportedly over speeding, which caused its rear left tire to burst and lose control.

Gealon moved to request the Department of Transportation to expedite the approval of the Local Public Transportation Route Plan submitted by the City Planning and Development Office, which he said, came back and forth at least six times for revision without clarity of direction due to delays in the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit system.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera suggested that a review of existing traffic ordinances for possible amendments be conducted by the TMC and the CCTO.

RA 10916

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said Republic Act 10916, or the Road Speed Limiter Act, was supposed to be fully implemented in 2016 after it lapsed into law.

The law introduced the use of a speed limiter device which electronically controls the speed of a vehicle without affecting the vehicle’s components.

According to the LTO, the law was enacted purposely as part of government intervention in road accidents.

Based on data from the World Health Organization, around 1.3 million people die yearly due to road accidents around the world, while between 20 million and 50 million are injured, including injuries that result in disability.

The same data disclosed that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged five to 29 years, and more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users, namely pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

In the Philippines, an average of 32 people die everyday as a result of road accidents, according to data. / JPS