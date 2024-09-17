Gealon vows to unlock SRP's economic potential

TO UNLOCK its full economic potential, the South Road Properties (SRP) is eyed to become a special administrative zone.

This was divulged by City Councilor Rey Gealon, the new SRP Board chairman who was appointed by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Sept. 14, 2024.

Gealon told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 17, that his marching orders were to fast-track the area’s development.

Part of this effort includes ensuring that joint venture partners fulfill their obligations under the existing agreements.

“This prime real estate in the city cannot sit idly by like in decades past,” Gealon said.

Gealon’s appointment as SRP Board chairman came during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new medium-rise buildings within City di Mare, a joint venture between the City Government and Filinvest Land Inc.

Garcia, in a report by the Cebu City News and Information, envisioned Cebu City as the “Next Premier City in the entire Asia” and expressed his support for the City’s venture partners and locators at SRP.

Gealon explained that a “special administrative zone” would allow business permits and licenses to be processed within SRP rather than at City Hall. This zone would also include residential transactions.

The councilor also proposed designating SRP as a “discipline zone,” which would involve strict traffic enforcement, speed limits, and designated lanes for vehicles. Improved infrastructure and regular patrols would help maintain order, cleanliness, and efficient traffic management in the area, he said.

“Concerns on street lighting, garbage collection, and flooding, among many others, must likewise be addressed promptly,” Gealon said.

One of Gealon’s key responsibilities is addressing the needs of SRP’s joint venture partners.

The City has partnerships with Nustar Resort and Casino, located on the former Kawit Island; South Coast City, a venture between SM Prime and Ayala Land; and Filinvest’s collaboration with SBC Corp.

Gealon is also expected to oversee the contract for the reclamation of Pond A with Expedition Construction Corp., which will be the site of the new City Hall.

Gealon said the SRP Board would officially convene on Wed­nesday, Sept. 18, to review the progress of these projects. He also plans to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways on future projects at SRP, including the construction of seven bridges and a roundabout. / EHP