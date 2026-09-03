Gee Canlas reveals alleged domestic violence

A week after Archie Alemania opened up in an interview with Ogie Diaz’s vlog, his estranged wife, Gee Canlas, also sat down for an interview.

Gee recalled an incident during one of their heated arguments when Archie allegedly grabbed a tumbler and hit her on the head, leaving her with a severe bump.

“So, when he was getting really angry, I saw him. He got a tumbler and then went to me. He hit me on the side of my head, behind the ear. It was hard. My skull made a sound,” the actress and TV host said.

She also recalled another incident in which she suffered fractured ribs after Archie allegedly punched her.

“The reason we ended up staying at my parents’ house is because he broke my ribs. Two fractured ribs,” Gee told Ogie Diaz.

“When he went to the door, I wrapped my whole body around him to stop him from leaving. He pushed me. When he pushed me, he punched me repeatedly. He punched me like he was boxing. I lost my breath.”

The former couple separated early this year. They have a 7-year-old child./ TRC S