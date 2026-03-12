Gen Z and the trend of being in a 'very Chinese time' of their lives

On TikTok, life phases have become aesthetic eras. There is the “clean girl” phase, the “soft life” era, and now, for many Gen Z users, a humorous yet surprisingly wholesome shift: being in a “very Chinese time” of their lives.
The phrase, popularized through TikTok captions and short video montages, has become shorthand for a lifestyle pivot toward simpler routines often associated with everyday Chinese habits. In these clips, creators jokingly declare that they’ve entered their “Chinese era” while showing scenes of drinking hot water instead of iced coffee, cooking rice at home, eating warm soups, or slipping into house slippers after a long day.
While the line is used humorously, the trend reflects something deeper: Gen Z’s growing interest in slower, more intentional living.
Comfort of simple routines
One of the most recognizable elements of the trend is the emphasis on warmth and comfort. Videos often feature morning routines built around hot drinks like tea, warm water or herbal brews paired with quiet moments at home.
For many young users, the appeal lies in the contrast with fast-paced digital culture. Instead of elaborate self-care rituals, the “very Chinese time” aesthetic celebrates practical habits: cooking at home, eating warm meals and prioritizing rest. A typical TikTok video might show someone preparing dumplings, steaming vegetables, or stirring a pot of congee while soft music plays in the background. The tone is cozy and grounded, presenting everyday domestic life as a form of self-care.
Slowing down in a fast world
The trend also reflects a broader shift among Gen Z toward mindful living. In many clips, creators joke about abandoning hectic routines in favor of habits they associate with balance and practicality. House slippers replace outdoor shoes. Rice cookers become the centerpiece of the kitchen. Meals become simple but nourishing rather than trendy or performative.
In a generation often described as burnt out by productivity culture, the appeal of these routines is easy to understand. They offer structure without pressure, a way of living that values comfort, health, and sustainability.
TikTok as a lifestyle laboratory
TikTok has long been a space where young people experiment with lifestyle identities. Trends often begin as jokes, but they quickly evolve into aesthetic movements. The “very Chinese time” trend follows this pattern. What started as a meme caption has turned into a collection of lifestyle markers: cozy food, warm drinks, practical home habits and a slower pace of living.
Some creators even treat the trend as a personal reset — documenting their shift away from expensive café culture toward cooking at home or embracing small daily rituals.
Playful cultural moment
Importantly, most creators frame the trend with humor and self-awareness. The videos rarely claim authenticity; instead, they present the habits as aspirational or comforting.
For many viewers, the charm lies in the relatability. The routines shown, eating warm food, prioritizing rest, spending quiet time at home are universal practices that resonate beyond any single culture. S