Gen Z and the trend of being in a 'very Chinese time' of their lives

While the line is used humorously, the trend reflects something deeper: Gen Z’s growing interest in slower, more intentional living.

Comfort of simple routines

One of the most recognizable elements of the trend is the emphasis on warmth and comfort. Videos often feature morning routines built around hot drinks like tea, warm water or herbal brews paired with quiet moments at home.

For many young users, the appeal lies in the contrast with fast-paced digital culture. Instead of elaborate self-care rituals, the “very Chinese time” aesthetic celebrates practical habits: cooking at home, eating warm meals and prioritizing rest. A typical TikTok video might show someone preparing dumplings, steaming vegetables, or stirring a pot of congee while soft music plays in the background. The tone is cozy and grounded, presenting everyday domestic life as a form of self-care.

Slowing down in a fast world

The trend also reflects a broader shift among Gen Z toward mindful living. In many clips, creators joke about abandoning hectic routines in favor of habits they associate with balance and practicality. House slippers replace outdoor shoes. Rice cookers become the centerpiece of the kitchen. Meals become simple but nourishing rather than trendy or performative.

In a generation often described as burnt out by productivity culture, the appeal of these routines is easy to understand. They offer structure without pressure, a way of living that values comfort, health, and sustainability.

TikTok as a lifestyle laboratory

TikTok has long been a space where young people experiment with lifestyle identities. Trends often begin as jokes, but they quickly evolve into aesthetic movements. The “very Chinese time” trend follows this pattern. What started as a meme caption has turned into a collection of lifestyle markers: cozy food, warm drinks, practical home habits and a slower pace of living.

Some creators even treat the trend as a personal reset — documenting their shift away from expensive café culture toward cooking at home or embracing small daily rituals.

Playful cultural moment

Importantly, most creators frame the trend with humor and self-awareness. The videos rarely claim authenticity; instead, they present the habits as aspirational or comforting.

For many viewers, the charm lies in the relatability. The routines shown, eating warm food, prioritizing rest, spending quiet time at home are universal practices that resonate beyond any single culture. S