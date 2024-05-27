Generators arrive at Malapascua Island to address power outage

FOUR generator sets have already arrived at Malapascua Island to guarantee a steady power supply at Cebu’s diving destination, where visitors may swim with thresher sharks.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia inspected the 500 kilovolt-ampere generators, which have a maximum power output of two megawatts.

Also present during the inspection were Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, Logon Barangay Captain Lemuel Daño, Malapascua Business Association president Anna Reed, Lester John Jardinero of Power Source Philippines Inc., Cebeco 2 general manager Lowell Belciña and Dynamic Power representative Benedict Mariscal.

The Capitol rents the equipment from a private firm.

The governor came up with a decision to rent generators to address the ongoing power outage that has long plagued the island.

During her visit, Garcia also inspected the ongoing road concreting project of the three-kilometer circumferential road on the island that will connect eight sites in Barangay Logon. / ANV, TPT