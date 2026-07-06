Geneva, young boyfriend break up?

Rumors are circulating that Geneva Cruz and her athlete boyfriend, Dean Roxas, have called it quits.

The speculation stemmed from a post by a Reddit user asking about the couple’s current relationship status.

“Have Geneva Cruz and Dean Roxas broken up? I guess nothing really lasts forever!” the Reddit user wrote.

The post also included screenshots allegedly taken from Dean’s Instagram Stories.

Netizens likewise noticed that Geneva and Dean no longer follow each other on Instagram.

One commenter pointed out that Geneva and Dean had previously been featured on Bernadette Sembrano’s YouTube channel and appeared to be doing well despite their significant age gap. Another noted that the couple is also set to appear as guests in an upcoming episode of “Family Feud.”

However, some netizens noticed that Dean’s relationship status on Facebook is now listed as “single.”

As of this writing, Geneva has yet to react to the rumors or clarify whether they are still together or have already moved on from their relationship. / TRC S