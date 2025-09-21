Gentallan grabs IBF belt

SHANE Gentallan showed a lot of improvement and dominated a tough Arvin John Sampaga for a one-sided victory in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light-flyweight title fight, headlining PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXII” on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the the Ubujan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City.

The 27-year-old Gentallan displayed quick movement and sharp accuracy with his punches throughout night. He outgunned Sampaga, who was just a step slower, to get the nod of all three judges.

Judges Edward Ligas, Efren Puerta Jr. and Melchor Arong all scored the bout 97-93 in favor of Gentallan, who will most likely break into the IBF light-flyweight rankings and face tougher opposition ahead.

“I’m ready always. I train really hard every day,” said Gentallan. “I really have good sparring partners like Regie Suganob, Jake Amparo and Utrera. They have been a huge help to me. They beat me up in the gym.”

“I need to improve on my power and boost my confidence. I’m satisfied with my win. My stamina has imporved and I moved really well. I belong in this weight division,” he added.

Although Gentallan had an impressive performance, he and his team believe that there is still a lot of room for improvement.

“Shane has shown a lot of improvement,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot. “Although some of his punches weren’t on target, he has shown that he’s improved a lot compared to his past fights. Hopefully, he’ll improve more. We plan to let him defend his belt against a foreign fighter next year.”

Gentallan is now 13-1 with seven knockouts, while Sampaga dropped to 8-3-1 with three knockouts.

Richard Laspoña (9-0, 5 KOs) passed the stiffest test of his young career after earning a unanimous decision win over former world title challenger Robert Paradero (19-12-2, 13 KOs) in an action-packed co-main feature.

Paradero dropped Laspoña in the sixth round with a solid body shot, but the latter weathered the storm and piled up enough points to walk away with the win.

The judges scored the bout 95-94, 97-92 and 96-93 in favor of Laspoña.

The undercard also delivered fireworks. Arlando Senoc (7-0, 6 KOs) continued his unbeaten run with an impressive second-round stoppage of Roldan Sasan (8-8-1, 3 KOs).

Datu Adam (5-0, 3 KOs) knocked out tough veteran Jelo Bacalso (6-10-2, 4 KOs) in the second round, while Freshler Utrera (4-0, 2 KO) downed Kasty Flores (3-5, 2 KOS) also in the second round to remain unbeaten.

Former Philippine National Team member Jericho Acaylar (1-0, 1 KO) made an impressive pro debut with a second-round technical knockout of Joseph Lanat (3-2, 2 KOs).

Jake Malinao (0-0-1) and Jed Malinao (0-0-1) both settled for a majority draw with Sunny Boy Sinaon (0-1-1) and Marvin Zamora (1-1-2), respectively.