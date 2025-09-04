Gentallan headlines ‘Kumong Bol-anon XXII’ in Tagbilaran

SHANE Gentallan guns for another regional title as he battles fellow prospect Arvin John Sampaga for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light flyweight strap in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXII” on Sept. 20, 2025, at the Ubujan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 27-year-old Gentallan is riding a hot streak with five straight victories, having defeated notable opponents the likes of Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu, tough veteran Jonathan Refugio, and Roldan Sasan.

Gentallan claimed the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth minimumweight championship in 2023 with a second-round knockout of Faisol Akbar.

The only dent on his record is a 10th-round stoppage loss to Chinese Dian Xing Zhu.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Sampaga returns to the ring following a nine-month layoff. He last fought on Dec. 1, 2024, losing to Roderick Bautista by unanimous decision.

Sampaga owns wins over previously-unbeaten Christian Gagarin and Arnel Lofranco. He also fought but lost to former WBO Oriental flyweight king Lorenz Dumam-ag by majority decision in 2023.

Gentallan boasts an impressive record of 12-1 along with seven knockouts, while Sampaga is 8-2-1 with three knockouts.

Undefeated prospect Richard Laspona faces his stiffest test to date against former world title challenger Robert Paradero in the 10-round main supporting bout.

Laspona will truly be tested against a world-caliber opponent in Paradero, who has faced some of the elite names like Thammanoon Niyomtrong, Vic Saludar, and Vince Paras.

Liaspona is 8-0 with five knockouts, while Paradero is 19-11-2 with 13 knockouts.

In the undercard, Arlando Senoc (6-0, 5 KOs) squares off with Roldan Sasan (8-7-1, 3 KOs), Datu Adam (4-0, 2 KOs) trades leathers with Jelo Bacalso (6-9-2, 4 KOs), Freshler Utrera (3-0, 1 KO) goes up against Kasty Flores (3-4, 2 KOS), former Philippine National Team member Jericho Acaylar makes his pro debut against Joseph Lanat (3-1, 2 KOs), Sunnyboy Sinaon (0-1) faces newcomer Jake Malinao, Marvin Zamora (1-1-1) meets rookie Jed Malinao, and former regional champion All Rivera (23-5, 18 KOs) clashes with Marjon Piencenaves (6-10-1, 4 KOs). / EKA