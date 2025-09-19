Gentallan, Sampaga clash for IBF Asia light-flyweight title

SHANE Gentallan is set for a crucial fight that could elevate his career to the next level.

Gentallan headlines PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXII” as he battles fellow prospect Arvin John Sampaga for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light-flyweight title, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Ubujan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“I’m excited because this fight will help me move up the ratings. I’m thankful that I have been given this opportunity,” said Gentallan.

The winner of the fight will most likely crack the IBF’s top 15 light-flyweight rankings.

“We have big plans for Shane, but we are not rushing him. We are on a steady pace up until a big break comes,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

The 27-year-old Gentallan has been in this position in the past. In 2023, he captured the World Boxing Organization minimumweight belt with a second-round knockout of Faisol Akbar in Bohol.

Later that year, however, he fell short in his bid for a second regional title as he was stopped by China’s Dian Xing Zhu in the 10th round of their World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver light-flyweight belt, also in Bohol.

Since then, Gentallan has strung together five straight victories. He enters the fight with a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts.

On the other hand, Sampaga is making his ring return following a nine-month hiatus. The 27-year-old Masbate native last saw action on Dec. 1, 2024, losing to Roderick Bautista by unanimous decision in a Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight bout in Quezon City.

Sampaga has defeated the likes of fellow prospects Christian Gagarin and Arnel Lofranco, and has also fought but lost to former regional titleholder Lorenz Dumam-ag.

“I’ll do my best to get this win,” said Sampaga, who’s ranked No. 33 by the WBC. He carries a win-loss-draw record of 8-2-1 with three knockouts.

Gentallan easily made weight at 107.3 pounds, while Sampaga tipped the scales at 107.7 pounds.

The main supporting bout features a battle between a fast-rising prospect and an established veteran. Unbeaten up-and-comer Richard Laspona takes on former world title challenger Robert Paradero in a 10-round contest.

It will be Laspona’s toughest test to date, as Paradero has shared the ring with some of the best fighters in the lower weight divisions, such as Thammanoon Niyomtrong, Vic Saludar and Vince Paras.

Paradero, however, is in a slump, with just a single win in his last 10 outings.

Laspona has yet to face a fighter of Paradero’s caliber, but owns a win over former world challenger in Vergilio Silvano, whom he stopped in the third round last year.

Laspona is 8-0 with five knockouts, while Paradero is 19-11-2 with 13 knockouts.

The undercard, meanwhile, features bouts pitting Arlando Senoc (6-0, 5 KOs) against Roldan Sasan (8-7-1, 3 KOs), Datu Adam (4-0, 2 KOs) versus Jelo Bacalso (6-9-2, 4 KOs), Freshler Utrera (3-0, 1 KO) versus Kasty Flores (3-4, 2 KOS), former Philippine National Team member Jericho Acaylar (debut) versus Joseph Lanat (3-1, 2 KOs), Sunnyboy Sinaon (0-1) versus rookie Jake Malinao and Marvin Zamora (1-1-1) against newcomer Jed Malinao. / EKA