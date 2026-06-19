Gentallan set to face Song in Bohol card

INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light-flyweight champion Shane Gentallan will see action against Chinese fighter Xiao Kang Song in a 10-round main supporting bout of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXV” on July 11, 2026, at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City.

Gentallan aims to extend his winning streak against Song. He has won seven straight fights since losing to Dianxing Zhu in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver light-flyweight title bout in 2023.

The Filipino champion is coming off a convincing unanimous decision victory over Marlon Alejandro last February.

Gentallan is currently ranked in two weight divisions. He is rated No. 10 by the IBF in the light-flyweight division and No. 14 by the WBC in the minimumweight category.

Meanwhile, Song will be fighting outside China for only the third time in his career. He lost to Kanta Yamauchi by third-round stoppage in Japan in 2023 before bouncing back with a first-round technical knockout win against Natthaphong Nuchaiyaphum in Thailand last year.

Gentallan has an impressive win-loss record of 14-1 with seven knockouts, while Song is 6-3 with one knockout.

Headlining the event is a WBO Asia-Pacific and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title unification bout between hometown bet Joseph Sumabong (10-1, 5 KOs) and undefeated Taiwanese prospect Jheng Ciou (9-0-1, 8 KOs).

Also featured in the event are IBF Asia flyweight king Leonard Pores III, one-time world title challenger Christian Balunan, and Reymart Tagacanao.

Pores (10-0, 7 KOs) will face seasoned veteran Renoel Pael (24-17-2, 12 KOs), Balunan (13-1, 8 KOs) will lock horns with Arvin John Sampaga (8-5-1, 3 KOs), and Tagacanao (12-1, 10 KOs) will trade leathers with Jessie Bell Goltiano (7-7, 4 KOs).

Also in the card, Jericho Acaylar (12-3, 1 KO) will take on brawler Michael Adolfo (6-7, 3 KOs), Sugarey Leonard Pores (8-2, 6 KOs) will slug it out with Venjie Patac (3-13-1, 1 KO), and Dryxz Russel Sardalla will make his pro debut against Jethro Illusorio (0-3). / EKA