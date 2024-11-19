Gentallan set to meet Sasan for PBF crown

SHANE Gentallan guns for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight belt against Roldan Sasan in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon 18” show on Nov. 30, 2024, at the PMI Bohol Colleges Main Campus Gym.

Gentallan is working his way back up from a career setback after losing to Dian Xing Zhu via a 10th-round stoppage in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver light-flyweight title bout in Guindulman, Bohol -- his first career defeat. Since then, Gentallan has won three straight bouts, beating Johnro Taneo, Indonesian boxer Wandi Priman Hulu, and Ariston Aton.

Sasan, on the other hand, is eager to return to his winning ways after nearly five years without a victory. Sasan’s last win was in 2019 when he beat Roga Libres by unanimous decision.

Sasan has lost four of his last five fights and is coming off a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of

Arnel Lofranco.

Gentallan is 10-1 with five knockouts, while Sasan is 8-5-1 with three knockouts.

In the undercard, Angilou Dalogdog (9-0, 3 KOs) will trade leathers with Francis Jay Diaz (8-8-1, 1 KO), Richard Laspona (6-0, 4 KOs) will lock horns with Vergilio Silvano (21-17-2, 12 KOs), and Datu Adam (1-0, 1 KO) will slug it out with Anthony Galigao (10-23, 5 KOs). / EKA