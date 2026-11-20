FOLLOWING a huge win a few months ago, Shane Gentallan will return to action before the year ends in PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ final show of 2026.

Gentallan is scheduled to face Jeven Villacite in a 10-rounder at “Kumong Bol-anon XXVII” on Dec. 19, 2026, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

After failing to claim the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver flyweight belt following a 10th-round technical knockout loss to Zhu Dianxing in 2023 in Guindulman, Bohol, the 28-year-old Gentallan has worked his way back up.

He has won his last eight fights and is coming off a unanimous decision win over former Chinese regional champion Song Xiaokong in July.

Gentallan is ranked No. 8 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the light-flyweight division and No. 9 by the WBC in the minimumweight category.

Villacite, meanwhile, will serve as a good tune-up opponent for Gentallan ahead of the holiday season.

The 33-year-old Villacite is a seasoned journeyman who is currently on a six-bout slump.

He has fought the likes of Ian Abne, Archiel Villamor, Jayson Brillo, and Junny Bugas. Villacite is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Carlo Diaz VII.

Gentallan owns an impressive record of 15-1 with seven knockouts, while Villacite is 6-11-5 with one knockout.

The main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XXVII” will feature an IBF Asia flyweight title fight between Richard Laspoña (11-1, 7 KOs) and Indian warrior Pradish Anbuchezhian (10-3-1, 6 KOs). / EKA