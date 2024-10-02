Gentle giants seek breakthrough win

THE Cebu FC Gentle Giants gun for their first win in Group H of the 2024/2025 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two as they play against Malaysia’s Selangor FC on Thursday night, Oct. 3, 2024, at the MPBJ Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.

Cebu FC kicked off its campaign in the AFC Champions League Two last Sept. 19, but was totally demolished by South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, 6-0, in a home match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Cebu FC bounced back with a dominant 6-0 win over Mendiola FC 1991 last Sept. 29, 2024 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in a Philippine Football League (PFL) match.

Selangor FC’s opening match in the AFC Champions League Two resulted in a 1-1 draw with Thailand’s Muangthong United also last Sept. 19, 2024 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Selangor FC is coming off a 1-0 win over Terengganu in the Malaysia Super League.

Cebu FC is in for a tough match because Selangor FC hasn’t been beaten at home in all leagues this season. Selangor is currently second in the Malaysia Super League.

Also on Thursday, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors faces Muangthong United in South Korea in the other Group H match.

Cebu FC currently sits at the bottom of Group H with no points. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors leads Group H with three points, followed by Muangthong United and Selangor FC in a tie at second.

The other Filipino club in the AFC League Two, Kaya FC-Iloilo, is also seeing action today.

Kaya FC faces Sydney FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in a Group E match. / EKA