Geothermal upgrade to add 13.5 MW in Visayas

LISTED energy firm First Gen Corp. is set to add 13.5 megawatts (MW) of renewable power capacity to the Visayas grid through the modernization of its Palinpinon-1 geothermal power plant in Valencia, Negros Oriental.

The project will increase the plant’s installed capacity to 126 MW from 112.5 MW, allowing the facility to produce more electricity from the same volume of geothermal steam.

First Gen’s geothermal arm, Energy Development Corp. (EDC), will replace Palinpinon-1’s three 37.5-MW turbine generators, which have been operating for more than 40 years, with three 42-MW units.

The upgrade is expected to improve the efficiency and extend the operating life of the facility, which provides round-the-clock renewable power to the Visayas grid.

The additional capacity comes as the Visayas power system continues to face supply constraints and periodic grid alerts, highlighting the importance of bringing more dependable generation capacity into the system.

“This modernization project reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and environmental stewardship,” said Noel Tan, head of EDC’s Southern Negros Geothermal Project.

The project will allow EDC to generate more electricity without additional steam extraction, maximizing the existing geothermal resource, he said.

The Southern Negros Geothermal Project has a combined capacity of 222.5 MW. In 2025, its output helped avoid more than 1.035 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, according to First Gen.

The Palinpinon-1 uprating is part of First Gen’s broader effort to modernize its renewable energy portfolio and maintain reliable, low-carbon power generation in the country./ KOC