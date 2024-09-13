Germans overpower Pinoy pawnpushers

MANILA – The Philippines absorbed a 1-3 loss to Germany in the second round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the BOK Sports Hall in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Only International Master Daniel Quizon survived the German onslaught after prevailing over Super Grandmaster Dimittrij Kollars in 54 moves of a Sicilian Defense on board one.

“I just held on and didn’t lose hope,” said the 20-year-old Quizon, who is two points away from reaching the 2500 Elo rating to secure the Grandmaster title.

IM Paulo Bersamina, GM John Paul Gomez and Jan Emmanuel Garcia lost to GMs Matthias Bluebaum, Alexander Donchenko, and Frederik Svane, respectively.

Meanwhile, Quizon, a World Cup veteran, is expected to play on board two in the third round against Montenegro, as United States-based GM Julio Catalino Sadorra will lead the Filipinos after missing the first two days due to previous commitments.

In the women’s division, the Philippines absorbed a .5-3.5 defeat to the USA.

WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and Ruelle Canino bowed to IMs Carissa Yip and Anna Zatonskih on boards two and four, respectively.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda also succumbed to IM Alice Lee on board three, while Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza settled for a draw with IM Gulrukhbegim Tohirjono after 74 moves of a Center-counter duel.

“Too bad we didn’t convert many chances,” said women’s coach GM Jayson Gonzales, also the chief executive officer of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

The Philippine women’s team’s next match is against Jordan, a 4-0 winner over Malawi. / PNA