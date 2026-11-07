Gerona: When a raise isn’t enough

Kent Alistair Gerona

University of Cebu Main

A minimum wage worker in Cebu City now earns P582 a day. In Metro Manila, the minimum wage for non-agricultural workers is P755. That is a P173 difference every working day, or roughly P4,498 over 26 paid working days. For workers already counting every peso, that is not a small difference.

Both rates reflect recent wage increases. Central Visayas received a P42 adjustment, raising the daily minimum in Cebu City from P540 to P582. Metro Manila’s P60 increase raised its non-agricultural rate from P695 to P755.

Workers in both regions received a raise. But whether those increases are enough is another question.

What makes this difficult to dismiss is that the cost of living does not neatly follow the same regional divisions as minimum wages. A Cebuano worker still pays for food, transportation, electricity, rent and medicine with the same peso used

elsewhere.

And those pesos are buying less.

In September 2026, inflation outside the National Capital Region (NCR) reached 7.6 percent, compared with 5.4 percent in NCR. Outside the capital, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recorded an 8.6 percent increase, while transportation costs rose by 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

These are national figures for areas outside NCR, not Cebu-specific inflation rates. But they illustrate how rising prices can weaken the value of a

wage increase.

Regional wage-setting exists for a reason. Cebu and Metro Manila have different economies and costs. Businesses also differ in their capacity to absorb higher labor expenses. These considerations matter, especially for smaller enterprises.

But so does the worker’s ability to afford basic necessities.

This is particularly striking in Cebu, one of the country’s major economic centers. Its economy depends on workers in offices, factories, restaurants, hotels, construction sites, shops and countless other workplaces. Yet the statutory wage floor remains significantly below NCR.

There is something misleading about celebrating a wage increase without asking what happens to the money afterward. An additional P42 may sound meaningful when announced but becomes much smaller when divided among food, transportation and household expenses.

Over 26 paid working days, that P42 increase translates to P1,092 before deductions. Whether it improves a household’s standard of living depends on how much more that household must spend to meet its needs.

The issue is not that Cebu should simply copy Manila’s wage. It is that wage policy must ask a more important question: Can workers actually afford to live on what they earn?

A worker in Cebu does not become less deserving of a decent standard of living simply because their workplace is outside the capital.

The concern extends beyond Cebu. While NCR’s non-agricultural minimum wage stands at P755, the comparable rate in Davao is P540. In Eastern Visayas, some workers earn a minimum of just P440 a day.

These differences cannot be judged by wage figures alone. But neither should they be defended without examining the actual cost of living in each region.

A wage policy should measure more than the increase printed on a pay slip. It should also consider what workers can afford after paying for the necessities that keep them and their families going.

The P173 difference is more than a statistic. It is a reminder that wages should be measured not only by what workers earn but also by what remains after everything else is paid.

Because the real measure of a wage increase is not how much bigger the paycheck becomes. It is how much better a worker can live because of it.