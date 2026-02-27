Gerwin Asilo set for April fight in Japan

GERWIN Asilo is heading back to Japan for another big fight — and he’s determined to prove himself.

Asilo will face undefeated Japanese boxer Keita Nakayama in an eight-round match on April 12, 2026, at the Sumiyoshi Ward Center.

Looking for Redemption

The 25-year-old Asilo previously fought in Japan in 2024 against kickboxing star-turned-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific bantamweight title. Asilo lost by unanimous decision, which was the first defeat of his professional career.

After that setback, Asilo worked hard and made a strong comeback. In 2025, he defeated Jenny Boy Boca by unanimous decision. He then won two more fights — knocking out Jason Mopon in the second round and beating Yeroge Gura by unanimous decision.

Asilo now holds a solid record of 12 wins and 1 loss, with five victories coming by knockout. He is also a former regional champion.

Rising Japanese Prospect

Nakayama, 23, turned professional only in 2025 but quickly made a name for himself. He won all three of his fights last year, stopping South Korea’s Ji Yong Kim in the first round of his debut.

He followed that with a third-round stoppage of Filipino veteran Ben Ligas. Nakayama ended his year with an eighth-round technical knockout win over fellow Japanese fighter Yasuhiro Kanzaki.

Nakayama remains unbeaten with a 3-0 record, and all three of his wins have come by knockout.

Another Filipino in Action

Another Filipino boxer will also compete on the same event. Argelo Samson (7-3-1, 5 knockouts) will fight Japan’s Hinata Nakazato (1-0) in another eight-round bout. / EKA