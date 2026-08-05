Gesta books comeback fight

AFTER a three-year hiatus, former world title challenger Mercito Gesta is making a ring comeback at 38 years old.

Gesta, a native of Mandaue City, is scheduled to face 24-year-old Puerto Rican prospect Jorge De Jesus on Sept. 11, 2026, in a super-lightweight contest at the Frontwave Arena in San Diego, California, USA.

Gesta last saw action in 2023, when he lost to William Zepeda via sixth-round knockout in a World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas lightweight fight in Commerce, California.

Prior to that loss, he was coming off a huge split-decision victory over former world titleholder Jojo Diaz.

After turning professional in the Philippines in 2003, Gesta moved to the United States, where he continued his career.

Gesta made waves on American soil and finally earned his crack at a world title in 2012, when he challenged then-International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez. Gesta lost by unanimous decision on the undercard of the fourth fight between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old De Jesus is also coming off a layoff. He last fought on Sept. 27, 2025, losing to Anthony Cuba by unanimous decision in the US.

Before that defeat, De Jesus had been on a nine-fight winning streak that included a second-round stoppage of former world champion Panya Uthok.

Gesta holds a win-loss-draw record of 34-4-3 with 17 knockouts, while De Jesus is 14-2 with 10 knockouts. / EKA