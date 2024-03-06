Get Ready for LANY's 'a beautiful blur' World Tour in the Philippines!

Prepare to be captivated once again as the hugely popular pop-rock band LANY, which stands for Los Angeles New York, announces their grand return to the Philippines for their ‘a beautiful blur’ World Tour. As announced by Live Nation Philippines on Tuesday.

The American pop-rock band is set to perform in the country for a two-day performance. As part of their Asian tour leg, they will be performing at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on October 13, 2024.

LANY is known for their catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics. With hit songs like "ILYSB," "13," and "Malibu Nights," they have captured the hearts of many fans worldwide.

Their recent release, the fifth album titled "a beautiful blur," is already making waves. You can listen to their latest tracks like "XXL," "Alonica," "Love At First Fight" and "Cause You Have To" on various online music platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

Earlier this year, they released the song "XXL," which has been listened to over 10 million times on Spotify and watched 2 million times on YouTube. "XXL" came after the song "Alonica," which has gathered over 20 million Spotify streams and is loved by fans. Critics have praised the album, saying it's emotional and personal. The song "Cause You Have To" has been streamed over 17 million times on Spotify.