Get ready to move, groove and have fun!

Zumba enthusiasts and fitness lovers gathered on September 12, 2026, at Gaisano Country Mall Banilad, Cebu City for the Omega Zumba Fest by International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI), bringing together an energetic community through dance, music, and fitness.
Adding star power to the event was special guest Regine Tolentino, who brought her energy and passion for dance to the zumba fest.
Beyond the high-energy Zumba routines, participants also got the chance to showcase their creativity and enthusiasm through special awards, including Best in Costume and Best in Hataw and Gorr-geous. The festivities also featured raffle entries, giving participants even more excitement throughout the event.
The event brought the community to together to stay active, have fun and celebrate the joy of movement— proving that fitness can be an exciting experience shared with others.
From every beat to every dance move, the Omega Zumba Fest was a celebration of an active and healthy lifestyle, leaving the participants with plenty of energy, smiles and memorable moments. (SPONSORED CONTENT)