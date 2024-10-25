Get ready to RIDE OUT with R.O.X. and FOX Racing!

Recreational Outdoor eXchange (R.O.X.), the largest outdoor superstore in Southeast Asia, is inviting cyclists from all over the country to join R.O.X. Ride Out 2024, in partnership with FOX Racing. This year’s event will take place across six key locations in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao from October to November.

This year’s celebration of cycling will feature fun-filled activities, highlighted by a 25-30-kilometer community rides that will be open to cyclists of all levels.

R.O.X. Ride Out 2024 will take place at the following dates and locations:

LUZON

October 27 - Baguio Technohub, Baguio City

VISAYAS

October 27 – Ayala Center, Cebu City

MINDANAO

October 12 - Abreeza Mall, Davao City

November 17 - Centrio CDO, Cagayan de Oro

METRO MANILA

October 26 - Filinvest, Alabang Muntinlupa

For over a decade, R.O.X. Ride Out has been one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for cycling and outdoor enthusiasts, and this year’s edition is shaping up to be most exciting! We will be giving away more than P100,000 worth of items for the raffle prizes!

Registration fee is at P1,800 and includes a Fox Racing Jersey, free breakfast, exciting offers, games and raffle prizes from FOX Racing, TIMEX, Norregade, Red Bull and Gladiator. The event is also supported by Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu Business Park, SunStar Cebu, Cebu North Grinders, Converge, Gaslamp District Busay and Department of Tourism.

For more information, inclusions, and registration details, visit ROXcommunity.com or log on to the R.O.X. Community App!

To find out more about the R.O.X. Ride Out 2024 follow @roxphilippines on Facebook and Instagram. R.O.X. is a member of the Primer Group of the Companies. PR S