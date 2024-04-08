Get to know the Cebuana line in PH girl group, Bini

Aiah

Hailing from Lapu-Lapu City, the fabulous Maraiah Queen Arceta, better known as Aiah, reigns as the eldest member and the pageant queen of the viral girl group. With titles like Miss Silka Philippines 2018 under her belt, Aiah’s flawless visuals and stunning beauty can make anyone green with envy. She’s a true flag-bearer for Cebuanas, known for their exquisite beauty.

Aiah’s journey into singing and dancing began with her pageant exposure. In the girl group, she shines as the visual and the main rapper. Beyond music, Aiah’s hobbies include swimming, drawing and modeling. She’s a multi-talented star who effortlessly attracts fans. Being one of the tallest members in the group, Aiah also is known for being sweet and playful.

Born on Jan. 27, 2001, this 23-year-old has also graced TV screens through commercials and started her idol career by auditioning for Star Hunt Auditions in 2018, held in Cebu.

In 2019, Aiah became a trainee at Star Hunt Academy, where she honed her skills under various coaches, including training in the intensive Korean system called MU Doctor Academy.

Aiah graduated from the Academy in 2020, joining the others in the eight-girl group, Mikha, Maloi, Colet, Jhoanna, Sheena, Stacey and Gwen. That same year, BINI signed an exclusive contract under ABS-CBN and Star Magic Philippines.

Balancing both idol life and personal, Aiah is currently on her second year in college taking up Architecture in Interior Design and Multimedia Arts.

Mikha

Mikhaela Janna Jimenea Lim, or Mikha for short, is another gorgeous member of the group, born in Cebu. While she spent most of her childhood there, her family later moved to Luzon. They lived in Sta. Rosa, Laguna for two years, then moved to Silang, Cavite for eight years. Currently, she resides in Manila.

Despite living away from Cebu, Mikha is proud of her Cebuana roots. In a 2021 interview with ABS-CBN about their favorite delicacies from their hometown, Mikha mentioned pastillas as a popular treat in the province.

Like Aiah, Mikha underwent two years of intensive training before debuting. She joined the SHA in 2020 and officially became a trainee. Mikha debuted and became part of the main rapper line, the lead dancer and the visual of the group.

Mikha’s love for music stems from her dad, who was her karaoke buddy since she was young. She also has a passion for sports, having been a volleyball setter for three years in middle school and a cheerleader in high school.

Known as the red-haired girl with thick eyebrows, Mikha gives off a dark, feminine vibe. Despite this, she is a sweetheart and one of the group’s youngest members, born on Nov. 8, 2003, exuding Scorpio vibes.

Mikha has also appeared on TV, notably in the 2021 show “He’s Into Her,” alongside the phenomenal Filipino love team, Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

BINI is a rapidly rising girl group that made its debut on June 11, 2021, with its debut single “Born to Win.” The group gained attention with its hit song “Pantropiko” early this year. Recently, BINI surprised fans with another catchy track titled “Salamain, Salamin,” which is a key track on its first EP, “Talaarawan.” The group’s fandom, called “Blooms,” eagerly tried to get tickets for BINI’s first solo concert, which sold out within hours. This is just the beginning for this pop sensation, and fans can’t wait for more.