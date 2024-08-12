Get to know the queens of Drag Race Philippines Season 3

Cue the iconic line: ‘Bring back my girls!’ — Season 3 of the country’s most dazzling drag reality competition is finally here!

“Third time’s the charm, racers,” declared Drag Race Philippines in their Facebook post. Noontime sensation Paolo Ballesteros, aka “Mama Pao,” is back in action to host the highly anticipated series.

With 11 unstoppable queens vying for the coveted title of the Philippines’ Next Drag Superstar, it’s time to introduce the fabulous contenders who will go all out to snatch the crown.

Angel

Born on Aug. 16, 2000, in Manila, Angel sashays into the Werk Room, flaunting her party-girl inspired outfit — a fierce look that’s all the rage among drag queens in her area. She spilled the tea on her first celebrity crush, Nash Aguas. When it comes to makeup, Angel swears by cheeks and tint — can’t beat the essentials! She proudly prefers a takeout, ditching home cooking. Her nightly ritual? A heartfelt prayer to wake up looking absolutely fabulous the next day.

John Fedellaga

Born on June 6, from San Francisco, California, John is the undisputed Omegle queen, dazzling the drag scene since 2008. A fitness enthusiast, she spilled that her first celeb crush was Piolo Pascual.

John’s favorite colors are red and pink, and her holy grail makeup item is liquid blush. Ever the festive spirit, Christmas is her absolute favorite holiday.

J Quinn

For all you K-Pop lovers, J Quin is your queen! Making her debut in the Werk Room in an aespa Karina “Savage” concept-inspired outfit, complete with a futuristic headdress, she’s here to slay. When she’s not serving looks, J Quin loves binge-watching her favorite anime series — it’s her go-to anxiety buster.

Her favorite food? “Mingyu... I mean Bingsu,” though she’s not a fan of ampalaya (bitter melon), like many of us. And when it comes to makeup, all she needs is tinted lip oil for those perfect Jang Wonyoung lips.

Khianna

Khianna with a K, the pandemic queen, brings all the ultimate Leo vibes with her drama-packed aura and energy! Though she’s just starting out, Khianna is already a fierce competitor and a rising drag superstar in Cagayan De Oro. Born on Aug. 3, 2001, this young queen is making waves.

Khianna loves to whip up sinigang, her favorite food, right at home. Her favorite color is yellow, and she spilled that her first celebrity crush was Jeremiah Lisbo. Keep an eye on this Filipina queen — she’s here to stay!

Maxie

Maxie is Asia’s Live Singing Drag Superstar, proudly representing the Philippines on international stages like Queen of the Universe. Joining her sister Angel in the competition, Maxie loves to mention that her favorite hobby is annoying her sister.

Born on Oct. 15 in Manila, this queen with a big heart and even bigger moves reveals her first celebrity crush was Ryan Eigenmann. Her dream travel destination? Italy!

Myx Chanel

No one could ever forget the queen who rolled into the scene on her pink roller skates — Myx Chanel! A major contributor to the drag scene in the Philippines with her “Beke Nemen” podcast, this queen is as relatable as they come, always jamming to “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan.

Projected to be the series’ fan favorite, the 27-year-old queen from Marikina City shared that her favorite animal is men with red flags — what a queen answer! She loves video games and reveals her first crush was the fictional Yukito from Cardcaptor Sakura, specifically in his Yue form.

Popstar Bench

The number one impersonator of Sarah Geronimo, Popstar Bench, adores the Popstar Royalty. Born on Aug. 8, 1997, in Sta. Ana, Manila, this queen has a passion for cooking and loves Christmas, especially when “Tala” is playing.

Popstar Bench reveals her first celebrity crush was James Reid—talk about great taste in men! Just like Myx Chanel, she has Chappell Roan on repeat in her playlist.

Tita Baby

Dinner is served! Tita Baby is the drag auntie who famously said, “I don’t want to box myself as a comedy queen, I just believe that I am a queen.” Born on Jan. 7, 1978, this creative queen loves to draw and paint. She reveals her least favorite food is cake, but she’s a big fan of “kare-kare.”

Her first celebrity crush was Devon Sawa, and she currently has “Woke Up” by XG on repeat in her playlist. Tita Baby shared that her dream destination is Japan.

Versex

Who could forget the it girl who strutted her stuff at New York Fashion Week? Versex, born on Nov. 29, 1998, is a fabulous Sagittarius queen. She revealed that Toby Maguire as Spider-Man was her first celebrity crush and that “Millennial Pink” is her favorite color.

Versex admits she’d rather find her soulmate than win the lottery and is currently living out a heavy Havana fantasy, dreaming of one day traveling to Cuba because of it.

Yudipota

The “glamorous aswang of drag,” Yudipota from Bacolod, is all about blending glamour with alternative, spiked fashion and couture. Born on June 29, 1997, Yudipota revealed that her first celebrity crush was Avan Jogia — definitely relatable for anyone who grew up watching “Victorious”.

Her favorite animal is the cat, and she playfully said that “Quismois” is her favorite holiday. She’s got “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga on repeat and loves playing video games like Mobile Legends.

Zymba Ding

The drag daughter of Brigiding, Zymba Ding, is a rookie queen ready to deliver a real show. Born on Feb. 12, 2002, in Tala, Caloocan City, she represents the Divine Divas. Zymba enjoys checking her crushes’ profiles for new posts or stories, adding a playful touch to her persona. Her first celebrity crush was Dennis Trillo.

Zymba’s favorite food is anything made with coconut milk. With a fondness for hyenas and lions, she says she’d be a bird if she were an animal because for the 2002 queen, “they’re just so free.”