Getaway car of suspected pawnshop robbers intercepted in Sibonga town

A GETAWAY vehicle allegedly used by persons responsible in the robbery of Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry Store in downtown Cebu City was intercepted by the police in Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga town around 4 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The two persons on board the red Honda Civic car were also arrested.

However, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog refused to reveal their names pending an ongoing investigation.

The police also recovered weapons, grenades, hats, a sling bag and clothes from the car, whose car plate has been replaced with a temporary plate.

The items are now in the custody of the CCPO. (With TPT)