GFC wins Ateneo cup U12 championship

GIUSEPPE Football Club (GFC) won the U12 division championship at the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles 6th Football Cup on Feb. 3 and 4, 2024.

The championship round witnessed a thrilling 1-0 victory against Real Galaxy, with Gyle Veloso securing the decisive goal.

The MVP plum was awarded to Darl Matthew Pantinople and the Golden Boot award was given to Jhames Mikhail Gavas. Joining Veloso, Pantinople and Gavas in the squad are Ezethomas Omega, James Torillo, Josea Benedict Mabini, Jhairel Rosel, Aaron Galdo, Mael Christin, John Riekz Llorag, Franz Juntilla and Mino Larrañaga. GFC head coach is Hayato Ayabe and assisted by Reeve Sumayod.

In the U10 division, GFC managed to secure second-runner up.

The young athletes of GFC Cebu demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament. The championship match against Real Galaxy highlighted not only their offensive prowess but also a solid defense. GFC Cebu’s victory at the football festival marks a significant achievement for the team, reflecting their dedication to excellence in youth football.