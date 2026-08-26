GGV to replace Boobay and Tekla’s TBATS

IF THERE are no changes, “Gandang Gabi, Vice!” (GGV) will air every Sunday at 10 p.m. on GMA-7 starting September 13, 2026.

GGV will take over the timeslot of “The Boobay and Tekla Show” (TBATS), the comedy talk show hosted by Boobay and Tekla, which will move to Saturdays.

GGV will air after Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS), the Kapuso Network’s top-rated news magazine program.

This marks the return of Vice Ganda’s talk show to television after a six-year hiatus.

GGV first premiered on the Kapamilya Network on May 22, 2011, and aired its final episode on March 8, 2020.

GGV and TBATS previously went head-to-head in the ratings. However, during the final years of Vice’s program on ABS-CBN, Boobay and Tekla’s show reportedly surpassed GGV in ratings. / TRC