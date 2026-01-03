Giannis slams bucks to victory

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo threw down an emphatic game-winning dunk with 4.7 seconds remaining in the game to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a 122-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 (PH time).

Antetokounmpo received a pass from Kevin Porter Jr. following a timeout to seal the win and a personal historic night from the all-around forward.

Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for his NBA-leading 158th game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo overtook Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who each accomplished that feat 157 times.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I don’t want to come here and just do my job and go back home,” he said. “I just want to keep on evolving, keep on learning.”

The Bucks trailed by as many as 16 on their home floor, but Antetokounmpo scored 12 of his 30 points in the final quarter to help seal the win in a frantic finish that saw five lead changes in the final 45.7 seconds.

In a wild game where the lead changed hands three times in the last 10.5 seconds, that shot proved to be the game-winner.

After Charlotte called a timeout, Sion James inbounded the ball to Miles Bridges, who was heading toward the basket. Bridges laid the ball in while drawing Kuzma’s sixth foul with 8.8 seconds left. Bridges completed the three-point play that put Charlotte back ahead.

Milwaukee called a timeout, then Porter threw an inbounds pass to Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo passed to Porter and then headed toward the basket and caught the lob to dunk home the winning basket.

Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 26 points, while Miles Bridges chipped in 25 and Brandon Miller chipped in 19.

Meanwhile, the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to an 131-94 victory over a Golden State Warriors team missing the star trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots for OKC, who became the first team this season to reach 30 wins as they improved to 30-5. / RSC