Gica defends Dumanjug school policies

DESPITE criticism of his proposed education reforms, Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica said he remains committed to improving education in the municipality.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Gica said he was prepared to face possible suspension or even removal from office over his

education agenda.

“Even under the threat of suspension or removal from office, I will not compromise on the welfare of the municipality of Dumanjug,” part of his post read.

However, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, July 3, Gica clarified that he had not received any threats or intimidation, saying the post was meant to reaffirm his commitment to the reforms.

The Municipality of Dumanjug is institutionalizing an education program that includes mandatory Saturday tutorials, values education and professional development training for teachers.

In a statement issued Thursday, Gica criticized the Department of Education’s “No Child Left Behind” policy, saying it has contributed to the country’s education crisis.

“By stripping public school teachers of the authority to enforce discipline and eliminating the accountability of academic grading, the system has inadvertently created a crisis where our youth are, in fact, being left behind,” the

statement read.

Gica said the planned tutorial program, along with a proposed cellphone ban in schools, aims to address

learning gaps.

“Kinahanglan gyud tutokan ang education sa bata. Mao ni ang pag-ban sa cellphone, usa ni sa paagi nga matabangan nato sila. Long overdue na ni nga ordinansa nga gusto nato ipapasar,” he said.

(We really need to focus on our children’s education. The cellphone ban is one way to help them. This ordinance is long overdue.)

Dumanjug launched a summer tutorial program last year for students struggling in English and Mathematics. This year, the town plans to expand it into mandatory Saturday tutorials for Grades 1 to 12, with classes limited to 10 students to provide more focused instruction.

Gica also plans to work with local churches to conduct Sunday school programs for children as part of values education.

According to the Second Congressional Commission on Education, nearly four in 10 Grades 1 to 3 pupils in Cebu Province struggle to understand a single paragraph.

The assessment, which covered more than 263,000 learners at the start of School Year 2025-2026, identified Cebu City and Talisay City as having the highest number of students with poor reading comprehension. / UP Cebu Intern Gabriel Solamo