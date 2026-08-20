Gica lifts total cellphone ban in Dumanjug schools

DUMANJUG Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica has lifted the town’s total ban on cellphones in schools, allowing students to bring the devices strictly for emergency communication.

Gica said in an interview Wednesday, August 19, 2026, that students’ welfare was his priority.

Dumanjug began restricting cellphones in schools on June 24, two days after the deadly shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. A stricter total ban took effect June 29 as part of Gica’s effort to improve students’ focus, reading habits and face-to-face interaction.

Emergency access

Gica said he reconsidered the total prohibition after the fatal shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University high school campus in Zamboanga City on August 18. A student was killed, while the attacker also died and two other people were injured.

“Tungod sa recent nga nahitabo sa Zamboanga, ’tong shooting. Mas importante jud ang kinabuhi. Mao na nga akong gisugtan ang mga bata karon nga magdala og cellphone sa eskwelahan,” Gica said.

(Because of the recent shooting incident in Zamboanga, life is really more important. That is why I am now allowing the children to bring cellphones to school.)

Students may now bring cellphones onto school grounds, but their use will remain restricted during the school day.

Classroom storage

Gica said students should use their phones only during an emergency and not during classes, recess or lunch breaks.

“I am also requesting our teachers and the children not to use cellphones during school hours. Meaning, from the start of class until the end of class. It cannot be used during recess time, it cannot be used during lunch break, but it will only be used if there is an emergency” Gica said.

Teachers were instructed to provide designated containers where students can keep their phones during class and retrieve them upon dismissal.

Firearm records

In a separate public-safety measure, Gica and local police called on residents with unregistered firearms or firearms covered by expired licenses or registrations to surrender them to the Dumanjug Police Station.

Gica said a majority of firearm owners in the municipality had failed to renew their licenses or firearm registrations. He did not provide the number of affected gun owners, saying the data was in his office.

He said some firearm owners mistakenly believe that registration does not have to be renewed. Under Republic Act (RA) 11766, which amended RA 10591, licenses to own and possess firearms and firearm registrations are valid for either five or 10 years, at the licensee’s option, unless earlier revoked or suspended.

Gica also said local authorities have a list of people with expired firearms records and those suspected of possessing loose or unregistered firearms, including homemade guns.

He claimed that firearms were widespread in upland barangays and said this had caused some residents in the town center to fear people from those areas. He did not provide figures to support the claim.

Surrender deadline

Residents covered by the advisory were given until Tuesday, August 25, to turn in their firearms to the municipal police station, Gica said.

He said police would begin serving search warrants and filing criminal charges on August 26 against firearm owners who fail to comply. (CDF)