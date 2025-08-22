Gica strikes parent; CHR to launch probe

A VIRAL video showing Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica of Dumanjug, Cebu, striking the father of a cyberpornography victim has prompted an investigation by the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR 7).

The controversy shows the tension between strong political rhetoric against crime and the duty of public officials to respect human rights.

On Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, Gica issued an ultimatum: anyone involved in child abuse or similar crimes had until Aug. 28 to surrender voluntarily. Starting Aug. 29, he warned, arrests would follow.

“I will put all of you, who have no mercy, in jail,” he said in a social media post. “I don’t care if you are my relative, a leader or a barangay or town official.”

Gica challenged people who disagreed with his ways to file cases against him.

This was not Gica’s first ultimatum. Earlier, the mayor had given suspected drug pushers, users and other offenders until Aug. 17 to surrender and register with barangay captains.

In meetings with local officials, he insisted that the program was meant to encourage reform and give people a second chance at a better life. But he also made clear that those who failed to comply would face consequences.

SunStar Cebu tried to interview Gica on multiple occasions to get an update on his first ultimatum, but he did not respond to calls and texts.

Big question

Why is the CHR looking into the actions of a mayor who insists he is fighting to protect children?

How we got here

The controversy began after Gica himself posted the video on his social media page. In it, he is visibly angry, confronting and then striking the father of a child victim. The father, he said, is his relative.

The couple reportedly sold explicit videos and photos to foreigners through a messaging app.

According to police, one minor was paid between P30,000 and P50,000 per video. The couple had sought assistance from the mayor’s office to clear their names but were apprehended after an existing police case was discovered.

The video quickly went viral, amassing more than half a million views and thousands of shares. Gica said his actions were fueled by anger at the abusive couple who had been caught exploiting their children in cyberpornography operations.

The CHR 7’s role: The commission investigates alleged abuses committed by government officials. Its Central Visayas director, Arvin Odron, said the agency must determine if the mayor’s action violated human rights.

The larger crackdown: The confrontation came days after police arrested a couple accused of using their three-year-old and an 11-year-old for cyberpornography. The couple allegedly sold explicit content to foreigners.

Mayor’s position

Gica has repeatedly warned residents involved in drugs, abuse, or crime to surrender or face arrest.

He said he is willing to “get his hands dirty” to clean up Dumanjug. He emphasized that relatives and local leaders will not be spared.

“My administration will not tolerate child abuse, rape, child pornography, or drug pushing,” Gica said in a social media post.

What happens next

CHR probe: Investigators will determine if Gica’s actions crossed legal and ethical boundaries.

Possible outcomes: If found guilty of violating rights, Gica could face sanctions, though CHR recommendations typically go to other government bodies for enforcement.

“We will look into it. Should there be proof that there is a violation on the part of the mayor as a state actor, we will send a team of investigators to verify,” Odron said.

“Of course, we need to talk with the family members of the victim and the victims themselves, and then we’ll try to ask for the comment of the respondent later. That’s part of due process,” he added.

This case tests how far local leaders can go in crime crackdowns without undermining democratic safeguards. / ANV, CDF