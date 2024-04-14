Gigante on winning, supporting community development and being a Universal Woman

Maria Gigante, hailing from Bantayan Island, Cebu, dazzled the global stage at the Universal Woman pageant held last March 22 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Appointed by ALV Pageant Circle and led by Arnold Vegafria, Gigante represented the Philippines with poise and grace, ultimately securing the prestigious title.

Support

During the press conference, an emotional Gigante emphasized the importance of a robust support network, crediting her success to the unwavering backing of her friends and family. The event was particularly touching when Miss World Philippines 2021, Tracy Maureen Perez, also the host for the day, shared heartfelt accolades for Gigante, promising further emotional exchanges about their respective pageant experiences.

Gigante spoke passionately about “Obra,” her initiative aimed at fostering community development. Through this organization, she champions skills-based livelihood workshops that empower women, helping them secure sustainable livelihoods. Her work through Obra exemplifies what she believes a true “Queen” should be — someone who not only wears a crown but also makes tangible contributions to society.

Vision

In an inspiring response during the pageant’s Q&A, Gigante defined a Universal Woman as “the future,” highlighting the organization’s role in promoting a world rich in respect and collaboration. “I learned from working with this organization that I want to live in a world that is filled with respect and collaboration. One that encourages us to step into our differences instead of ignoring them. And learn to harness them in order to affect positive social change,” she stated.

Her vision for a Universal Woman is clear: To be part of a movement that supports not just sustainability and economic progress, but also positive, inclusive social impact.

“I am one in an army of women who are ready and willing to make a difference,” Gigante affirmed, addressing the audience and viewers around the world during her winning speech.

Platform

The event was attended by dignitaries from various pageant organizations, including the Universal Women Organization and Miss World Philippines Cebu, all eager to celebrate the achievements of their new Universal Woman. With Maria Gigante at the helm, the platform continues to champion the unique brilliance and beauty of women making a positive impact globally.

As the second titleholder of this young yet impactful pageant, following Miss Venezuela Valentina Sanchez Trivella in 2023, Gigante is poised to lead with empathy, strategy, and an inclusive vision, further solidifying the legacy of the Universal Woman platform in empowering women across the globe.