Gigi de Lana diagnosed with pericarditis

SINGER Gigi de Lana revealed that she has been diagnosed with pericarditis following her recent collapse during a performance in Samal, Davao del Norte on March 7, 2026.

She shared the update during a Facebook Live broadcast, where she also thanked her supporters.

“My doctors actually confirmed that I have pericarditis, which means the lining around my heart is inflamed,” she said. “Because of that, I sometimes experience sudden chest pain or attacks that can come randomly.”

De Lana assured fans that she is under close medical supervision and is following her doctors’ advice.

“It can be uncomfortable and scary at times, but the good news is that I’m being closely monitored,” she said.

The actress-singer added that she is still allowed to perform, provided she does not overexert herself.

“Music and performing have always been a huge part of my life. Being able to share that with all of you gives me strength and joy,” she said. / TRC S