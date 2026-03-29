Gigi de Lana issue questioned on show

SINGER Gigi de Lana became a topic on the online program Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, hosted by Ogie Diaz.

This followed a message received by the show alleging that De Lana’s reported fainting incident during her gig in Samal Island, Davao on March 7, 2026 may have been staged to avoid attending a courtesy call with the mayor.

According to the source, despite arriving with an entourage of around 18 people, the performance lasted less than an hour.

The promoter reportedly had no choice but to treat the situation as an emergency. However, questions were raised as to why De Lana was transported in a service van instead of an ambulance and why her team did not appear to panic.

After recovering, she was reportedly seen returning to her hotel in a wheelchair.

“Alam mo, mahirap itong ganito dahil wala naman tayo doon… bumabasa lang tayo ng ipinaparating sa atin,” Diaz said on his program.

“Kung totoo man na hindi nagulat ang mga band members niya… kwestiyonable para sa atin ‘yun… Dapat kapag emergency, ambulansya,” he added. / TRC S