THE Gilas Pilipinas immediately kicked off its mini-camp upon arriving in Malaysia for the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

The bulk of the national team arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and is already preparing for Syria on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, and against Iran on Sunday.

Joining Gilas head coach Tim Cone and his coaching staff in Malaysia are Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, CJ Perez, Kevin Quiambao, Scottie Thompson, Juan Gomez De Liano, Chris Newsome, and late addition Troy Rosario, who replaced the injured Rhenz Abando.

Mike Phillips, AJ Edu, and Quentin Millora-Brown traveled straight to Malaysia from Japan, while naturalized player Bennie Boatwright joined the squad from China.

This gives Gilas at least six days to prepare for the qualifiers.

The Philippines currently holds a 4-4 win-loss record in solo fifth place, but remains within striking distance of Iran and Jordan, which occupy third and fourth spots with identical 5-3 slates.

Undefeated Australia leads Group E with an 8-0 record, followed in second place by New Zealand (6-2). / RSC