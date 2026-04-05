Gilas bows out to South Korea in 3x3 Asia Cup

GILAS Pilipinas fell short against rival South Korea, 15-18, in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the OCBC Square in Singapore.

Despite the defeat, this run marks Gilas best performance for the men’s team in the Asia Cup in four years.

Last Saturday, Gilas booked a berth in the knockout stage of the tournament with a win over Chinese Taipei, 21-13, on the final day of pool play in the same venue.

Jerrick Ahanmisi fired eight of his team-high 11 points from the two-point area to spearhead the Filipinos’ dominant win over the Taiwanese.

Chris Koon finished with five points, Ralph Cu had three, and big man Sean Alter had two in the do-or-die match for the no. 2 berth in

Pool A.

Mongolia, which earlier edged out Gilas Pilipinas in a close contest, 21-19, topped the same pool with a 2-0 record after a 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei. / RSC