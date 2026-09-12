Gilas-China rivalry renewed in Asiad rematch

THREE years after Justin Brownlee willed Gilas Pilipinas past archrival China on their home floor en route to a historic 2023 Asian Games gold medal finish over Jordan, the two Asian powerhouse squads are set to lock horns much earlier this time around as they cross paths in Group C match of the 2026 Asian Games preliminary round on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Japan.

It can be recalled that Gilas pulled off a shocker in the 2023 Asian Games with a 77-76 win over China in the semifinals before its stunned home crowd. The Nationals then went on to win the gold medal after defeating Jordan in the championship round.

However, the narrative takes a sharp turn in this high-stakes rematch. Gilas will be forced to wage war without naturalized star Justin Brownlee, who didn’t go with the team in Japan due to an injury.

Stepping up to shoulder the load for the national cause is a formidable pool composed of RJ Abarrientos, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Justin Arana, Brandon Bates, Justine Baltazar, Sedrick Barefield, Robert Bolick, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Zavier Lucero, Adrian Nocum and Don Trollano.

Veteran tactician Tim Cone continues to call the shots from the Gilas sidelines.

Landed in Group C alongside China, Bahrain and Kazakhstan, the Nationals face a clear path forward: the top team automatically secures a ticket to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-seeded squads enter a crossover pool with other group runners-up. The bottom-ranked team in every group will be sent packing early. / RSC