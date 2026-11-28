GILAS Pilipinas will give it everything they have in a crucial clash against Iran in the fifth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers this Sunday night, Nov. 29, 2026, at Karisma Arena in Malaysia.

Gilas will lean heavily on its interior force led by Bennie Boatwright, Quentin Millora-Brown, Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, Mike Phillips, and Troy Rosario.

Meanwhile, shooters and playmakers Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Kevin Quiambao, Juan Gómez de Liaño, and Rhenz Abando will anchor the perimeter.

Sotto, Edu, Millora-Brown, and Phillips give head coach Tim Cone four distinct interior options that open up a wider variety of looks and schemes on the floor.

That is even before factoring in Boatwright, whose combination of size and outside shooting gives the coaching staff another intriguing frontcourt weapon.

Gilas and Iran also share a storied rivalry in Asian basketball, regularly crossing paths in high-stakes matchups. In the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Gilas stunned Iran, 68–56, on August 30, 2026.

Back in the 2023 Asian Games, Gilas likewise defeated Iran in the quarterfinals, whereas in 2019, Iran dominated the series by sweeping Gilas in both qualifier meetings. / RSC