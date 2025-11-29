Gilas dominates Guam with 41-point blowout

GILAS Pilipinas kicked off their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers as it annihilated Guam by 41 points, 87-46, on Friday night, Nov. 28, 2025 (PH time) at the Calvo Field House in Guam.

After a brief sluggish start, Gilas quickly regained control behind Justin Brownlee’s 22 points and a standout debut from Quentin Millora-Brown, who contributed six points and 10 rebounds as a surprise starter.

Guam had stunned the home crowd with a first-quarter lead courtesy of Jericho Cruz, but Gilas responded with so much firepower.

The Philippines dominated the second quarter, outscoring Guam 23-12 to take a 40-29 halftime lead, and pulled away decisively in the third, posting a 24-7 run that effectively sealed the win.

Dwight Ramos added 10 points, while June Mar Fajardo finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, and AJ Edu chipped in eight points and eight boards.

Cruz led Guam with 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting, facing off against fellow PBA players, including San Miguel teammates Fajardo and Cjay Perez.

Gilas now sets its sights on completing the sweep in the home-and-away qualifier when they host Guam on December 1 at Ateneo’s Blue Eagle Gym. / RSC