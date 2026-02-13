Gilas gets ready for 2nd window of Asian Qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas shifts to full gear in preparation for the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, where it will face powerhouse teams New Zealand and Australia at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Team PHL awaits the arrival of overseas players from the Korea Basketball League (KBL) and Japan’s B.League and will conduct practice at Upper Deck gym in Pasig City this Monday.

Once the full roster is intact—expected around February 20—the team will move to the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, for a closed-door training camp.

Coming from KBL are newly crowned champion Carl Tamayo and rookie standout Kevin Quiambao, while from B.League are mainstays Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, and Quentin Millora-Brown.

However, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over Kai Sotto as the 7-foot-3 center is currently listed as 50-50 following his recent return from a knee injury.

Leading the charge for Gilas is naturalized superstar Justin Brownlee. Fresh off an impressive loan stint with the Meralco Bolts in the East Asia Super League (EASL), Brownlee remains the heartbeat of the national program.

Despite a tough EASL exit against the Ryukyu Golden Kings last Wednesday, the three-time PBA Best Import is locked in for the national duty. / RSC