Gilas Girls dominates Fiba U18 Asia Cup Seaba Qualifiers

THE Gilas Pilipinas Girls demolished Indonesia, 88-62, to complete a sweep in the Fiba U18 Women’s Asia Cup Seaba Qualifiers on Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Bacolod City.

Rhiane Perez led Gilas Girls with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal, and Sophia Dignadice chipped in 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Gilas Girls finished the tournament with 4-0 (win-loss) record, beating Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in dominating fashion.

The team won by a 51-point margin against Vietnam, defeated Singapore with a 30-point cushion, beat Thailand with a 38-point lead, and then posted a 26-point win against Indonesia.

The Philippines had already secured a place in Division A of the FibaA U18 Women’s Asia Cup after topping Division B in 2024

The Fiba U18 Women’s Asia Cup is slated in Malaysia this year. / RSC