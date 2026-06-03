Gilas Girls posts 51-point win in FIBA U18 Asia Cup

THE Gilas Pilipinas Girls flexed their muscles with a dominating 51-point win against the visiting Vietnam, 93-42, to start their 2026 Fiba U18 Asia Cup Seaba Qualifiers campaign on Tuesday night, June 2, 2026, in Bacolod City.

The Filipina ballers put on a tear all game long with 6-foot-1 Tiffany Reyes leading the charge, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Gilas improved to a 1-0 (win-loss) record and is tied with Indonesia, which beat Singapore, 66-49, on the same day. / RSC