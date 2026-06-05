Gilas Girls rout Thailand, eye strong finish vs. Indonesia

THE Gilas Pilipinas Girls continued to dominate, beating Thailand, 86-48, for their third consecutive win in the FIBA U18 SEABA Qualifiers on Thursday at the STI West Negros University Gym in Bacolod.

Gilas, which holds a clean 3-0 win-loss slate, wraps up its campaign against Indonesia on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Team PHL fired on all cylinders versus Thailand with a 20-6 blast in the opening canto and a commanding 42-24 lead into halftime.

Just like their previous games against Vietnam and Singapore, the Gilas Girls displayed pure dominance and crushed Thailand to a 38-point win.

Lea Pinuela led the charge for the Philippines with 16 points, seven steals, five assists, and four rebounds. Ruiza Jhane Olmos chipped in 11 points, while Rhian Meshelle Perez grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with six points, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Gilas won against Vietnam 93-42, beat Singapore, 83-53, before routing Thailand. / RSC