Gilas loses anew to South Korea in tune-up game

THE Gilas Pilipinas absorbed another beating from the hands of South Korea, 69-42, on Sunday, Sept.6, 2026, at the Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena.

Gilas played South Korea as part of the tune-up games for the upcoming title defense in the 2026 Asian Games, which will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Japan.

Ki Sang Yu paced Korea with 15 points, with 12 in the first quarter. Jun Seok Yeo added 14 points.

Only six players scored for Gilas, Zavier Lucero put up 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, Adrian Nocum chipped in nine points while Barefield and Ganuelas-Rosser handed seven points apiece.

Justine Baltazar went scoreless but hauled down 10 boards and three assists.

Two days ago, Gilas also absorbed an 81-55 beating against Korea.

In the upcoming Asian Games, Gilas is pitted in Group C for the elimination round with Bahrain, Kazakhstan and powerhouse China. / RSC