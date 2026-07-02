Gilas sweeps exhibition ahead of Fiba Qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas needed all the momentum they could muster heading to the tough mission against powerhouses New Zealand and Australia in the third window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The men’s national team got the necessary boost, completing a two-game sweep of their friendly games in New Zealand, beating the Franklin Bulls, 94-66, and the Manawatu Jets, 92-61.

Carl Tamayo poured in a game-high 22 points, Dwight Ramos chipped in 19, and big man AJ Edu added 14 against the Bulls.

The Philippine side played in both friendly games without naturalized Justin Browlee.

The real test for Gilas is on Friday afternoon, July 3, 2026 (PH time) at Spark Arena in Auckland against the Tall Blacks, New Zealand. This will be followed by the game against the Australia Boomers on Monday, July 6, at the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

Joining Tamayo, Ramos, Edu and Brownlee in the 12-man roster are June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome, Kevin Quiambao, RJ Abarrientos, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Mike Phillips, Justine Baltazar and Troy Rosario. / RSC