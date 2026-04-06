Gilas Women capture silver

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas Women secured a historic silver medal after falling to defending champion Australia, 9-18, in the finals of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Australia set the tone early with a 6-0 run, putting the Filipinas on the back foot.

Two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa scored back-to-back baskets to put the Philippines on the board, but Australia maintained control en route to the victory.

Despite the loss, Gilas Women made history by capturing the country’s first-ever medal in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and reaching its first finals appearance.

The Filipinas advanced to the championship round after a hard-fought 21-19 win over Japan in the semifinals.

They earlier pulled off a 15-12 upset over Mongolia in the quarterfinals. / PNA