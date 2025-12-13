Gilas Women storms back to beat Malaysia in opener

GILAS Pilipinas women team staged a strong fourth-quarter comeback, led by Kacey dela Rosa and Sophia Dignadice, to defeat Malaysia, 76-67, and kick off their basketball campaign on a high note at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Nimibutr Stadium.

Dela Rosa recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Dignadice added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Philippines held on for the victory.

Gilas overcame deficits of 40-32 in the third quarter and 66-60 late in the fourth. Dignadice, daughter of PBA legend Yves Dignadice, sank a key jumper with under two minutes remaining to give Gilas a four-point cushion at 71-67.

Louna Ozar also contributed 13 points and six steals for the team, which will look to sweep Group B when they face Singapore on Sunday, Dec. 14, to secure an automatic berth in the semifinals.

The second- and third-place teams in the group will move to the qualification round. Group A features host Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. / RSC