Gilas Youth faces Taiwan

THE Gilas Pilipinas Youth team opens its campaign in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup against Chinese Taipei on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, when the continental championships unfurl in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Nationals, bracketed in Group B, face the Taiwanese in the opening day action at 7 p.m. at the Buyant Ukhaa Sports Complex.

Batang Gilas will next face Southeast Asian neighbor Indonesia on Monday, Sept. 1, before concluding the group phase against New Zealand on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The No. 35 ranked Philippines aims to keep its streak of semifinal appearances in the tournament for a chance to secure a spot in the FIBA U17 World Cup set next year in Türkiye.. / P2 SPORTS