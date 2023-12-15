Gilbuela guns for PBF belt vs. Dumam-ag

BIG Yellow boxer Anthony Gilbuela guns for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight title against undefeated prospect Lorenz Dumam-ag on Saturday night, Dec. 16, 2023 in the co-main event of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” event in Gen. Santos City.

Both Gilbuela and Dumam-ag tipped the scales at 111.4 pounds.

“This is a 50-50 fight because the opponent is good. However, Anthony is ready for this fight,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu.

Following a rough start this year with a unanimous decision loss to Angilou Dalogdog, the 28-year-old Gilbuela is looking to end 2023 strong by winning his third straight fight. He demolished Pablito Balidio in the first round in Consolacion on June 24 and defeated Audie Dacua by a lopsided unanimous decision in Macrohon, Leyte last Sept. 25.

The 24-year-old Dumam-ag had a strong year thus far, winning three of his four fights. He started 2023 with a technical draw with Christian Gagarin in Mandaluyong. He won his next three fights against previously undefeated pugs James Pacamalan, Arvin John Sampaga and Harry Nier.

“Our game plan is that we’ll fight at close distance. This fight will be a war,” said Tepora.

Gilbuela is 7-3-2 with two knockouts, while Dumam-ag is 8-0-1 with five knockouts.

Also seeing action in the same card is Gilbuela’s Big Yellow teammate Jeffrey Aguilar.

Aguilar (3-1, 3 KOs) takes on Ariel Antimaro (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

The main event features Rimar Metuda (16-8-1, 10 KOs) against Alvin Lagumbay (14-7-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine super lightweight strap.