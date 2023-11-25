Gilbuela guns for PBF belt vs. unbeaten Dumam-ag

TOUGH Anthony Gilbuela slugs it out with unbeaten prospect Lorenz Dumam-ag for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight title in the co-main event of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” show on Dec. 16, 2023 in Gen. Santos City.

“This will be a good fight because his opponent is undefeated. Gilbuela had a good training camp,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “His opponent is a stylist, and we are ready for him.”

After starting the year with a defeat, the 28-year-old Gilbuela is on a two-fight winning streak. He stopped Pablito Balidio in the first round in Consolacion on June 24. Gilbuela followed up that win with a convincing unanimous decision over Audie Dacua in Macrohon, Leyte.

The 24-year-old Dumam-ag was very busy in 2023 with four fights already. He’ll look to end his year by staying unbeaten. He started 2023 with a technical draw against Christian Gagarin. He won his next three fights against previously undefeated pugs James Pacamalan, Arvin John Sampaga and Harry Nier.

Gilbuela is 7-3-2 with two knockouts, while Dumam-ag is 8-0-1 with five knockouts.

Gilbuela’s stablemate at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym, Jeffrey Aguilar, locks horns with Ariel Antimaro in a six-rounder in the undercard.

Aguilar is coming off a second round knockout of kickboxing standout Renante “Flash” Noblefranca, while Antimaro is fresh from a majority decision victory over Jerson Arigola.

Aguilar is 3-1 with three knockouts, while Antimaro is 5-2-1 with two knockouts.

The main event features Rimar Metuda (16-8-1, 10 KOs) against Alvin Lagumbay (14-7-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine super lightweight belt.