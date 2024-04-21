Gilbuela suffers UD loss in Japan

BIG Yellow Boxing Gym’s Anthony Gilbuela failed in his international fight after a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Japanese prospect Shunpei Odagiri last April 20, 2024, at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Gilbuela was totally outclassed by Odagiri and was behind by a huge margin in all scorecards.

Judges Jun Kawakami, Masahiro Muroya and Masahiro Noda had similar scores of 80-72 in favor of Odagiri.

“He really lost,” Big Yellow Boxing Gym head coach Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “We’ll give him a fight in June in our event. We’re still looking for a venue for the event.”

Gilbuela dropped to 7-5-2 with two knockouts. He lost his second straight fight after suffering a ninth round technical knockout defeat to Lorenz Dumam-ag last year.

Odagiri is now 4-0 with two knockouts.

Japan continues to dominate the Japan vs. Philippines rivalry.

One of the rare opportunities that the Philippines was on the winning end against Japan was when Melvin Jerusalem dethroned Yudai Shigeoka by split decision to win the World Boxing Council minimumweight belt last March 31, 2024, in Nagoya, Japan. / EKA